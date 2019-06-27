Denver Bike to Work Day: Photos from Around the City

Eric and Jaquita Hurst took their son Jasper to the festivities at Civic Center. Photo: Andy Bosselman
Jasper Hurst got a ride to Bike to Work Day from his mom, Jaquita Hurst.
Denver Housing Authority Station, 11th Avenue & Osage Street

Christina Contreras arrives at the Denver Housing Authority station at 11th Avenue and Osage Street.
Carrie Bonamo, of the Denver Housing Authority, welcomes Jonathan Baker, a schoolteacher who was on his way to a summer program.
Matthew Michalak stopped for a burrito and to talked to Greg Hoenig of Denver B-Cycle. Michalak was on his way to work at the Central Library.
Civic Center

Jenna Griffin stopped at a repair station. "I got a flat on my way in. I'm cursed, the same thing happened last year." Mark Velat of CampusCycles fixed her tire.
Larimer Square

A cyclist waits to cross the street in a bike lane near Larimer Square. Photo: Rob Toftness
Downtown

Cherry Creek Trail

Jonny Pucci painted a mural of Major Taylor, the first black world champion cyclist . (More on the mural in tomorrow's Streetsblog)
Denver Bicycle Cafe

Cyclists pass by the Denver Bicycle Cafe station. Photo: DRCOG.
R.E.I. Confluence Park

Photo: DRCOG
Bicycles line a fence near the R.E.I. station on the Platte River Trail. Photo: Loren Hansen
Auraria Campus

Stapleton

Photo: DRCOG
Other photos

Streetsblog thanks Rob Toftness, Loren Hansen and the Denver Regional Council on Governments for contributing photos, and everyone who tweeted about the event. 

