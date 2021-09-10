Traffic Violence Report: 54 people have died on Denver’s streets

So far in 2021, 54 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Ten of the victims were on foot, two were on a scooter, ten were on motorcycles, and 30 were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, 36 people were victims of traffic violence in Denver. 2021 will inevitably be a more deadly year on our streets than 2020.

This past week, Jose Soteno Ocampo was killed by a hit and run driver while at work as a construction flagger and another person was seriously injured in the crash.

In 2020 in Denver, 57 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.