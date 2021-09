Tuesday’s Headlines 9/14/21: Denver hopes to update parking meter system

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver hopes to update entire parking meter system by early 2022 while you’re at it, charge more for parking! (Fox 31)

Pedestrian dies following Aurora hit-and-run crash; police search for driver (The Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 48 (Good) Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate)

Centennial State

Cement Truck Crashes Over Guardrail Through Narrows On Highway 14 (CBS Denver)

Palisade working with CDOT for new river access site (The Daily Sentinel)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Ready for a Showdown (Streetsblog USA)

America’s Most Toxic Car Ads: A Toxic Masculinity Twofer (Streetsblog USA)

