Wednesday’s Headlines 9/22/21: Join the Bike FROM Work Party tonight!

Join the Denver Streets Partnership at the Bike FROM Work Party TONIGHT at The Economist Apartments.

Headlines will be going on a temporary hiatus. Until we’re back, follow The Denver Streets Partnership, Bicycle Colorado and our other partners for all your streets related news.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

As SUVs and trucks get bigger, more cyclists and pedestrians die on Colorado roads (9 News)

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for kids (Fox 21)

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boulder crash (9 News)

Pedestrian from Colorado hit and killed on I-10 in Louisiana (Stamford Advocate)

CDOT talks safety on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs after recent double-fatality crash (KRDO)

Bustang resumes route between Colorado Springs and the Denver Tech Center (KRDO)

Pedestrian Killed + BVSD Partners + Longmont Cyclist Hit & Run (Patch)

From Streetsblog

Wednesday’s Headlines Are Running Out of Time (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

