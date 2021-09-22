Wednesday’s Headlines 9/22/21: Join the Bike FROM Work Party tonight!

Join the Denver Streets Partnership at the Bike FROM Work Party TONIGHT at The Economist Apartments.

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Bike to Work Day takes off across Denver Metro (Fox 31)
  • Ditch the car one day this week for Bike to Work Day (Fox 31)
  • Another Deadly Hit & Run In Denver Raises Questions About Street Safety (CBS Denver)
  • Crash caught on camera highlights speeding problem on Denver street (Fox 31)
  • Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Denver (Fox 31)
  • Speeding driver crashes into pedestrian in Aurora parking lot (KDVR)
  • Denver’s 2022 city budget proposal dominated by public safety (The Denver Gazette)
  • Colorado Boulevard near City Park to close over weekend for stormwater project (The Denver Gazette)
  • Vehicle In Deadly Hit & Run Located, Police Continue Search For Suspect Driver (CBS Local)
  • RTD buses and trains have more passengers — but not enough drivers (The Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 43 (Good) Yesterday’s max: 48 (Moderate)

Centennial State

  • As SUVs and trucks get bigger, more cyclists and pedestrians die on Colorado roads (9 News)
  • Car crashes are a leading cause of death for kids (Fox 21)
  • Pedestrian hit, killed in Boulder crash (9 News)
  • Pedestrian from Colorado hit and killed on I-10 in Louisiana (Stamford Advocate)
  • CDOT talks safety on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs after recent double-fatality crash (KRDO)
  • Bustang resumes route between Colorado Springs and the Denver Tech Center (KRDO)
  • Pedestrian Killed + BVSD Partners + Longmont Cyclist Hit & Run (Patch)

From Streetsblog

