Wednesday’s Headlines 9/22/21: Join the Bike FROM Work Party tonight!
Join the Denver Streets Partnership at the Bike FROM Work Party TONIGHT at The Economist Apartments.
Headlines will be going on a temporary hiatus. Until we’re back, follow The Denver Streets Partnership, Bicycle Colorado and our other partners for all your streets related news.
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Bike to Work Day takes off across Denver Metro (Fox 31)
- Ditch the car one day this week for Bike to Work Day (Fox 31)
- Another Deadly Hit & Run In Denver Raises Questions About Street Safety (CBS Denver)
- Crash caught on camera highlights speeding problem on Denver street (Fox 31)
- Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Denver (Fox 31)
- Speeding driver crashes into pedestrian in Aurora parking lot (KDVR)
- Denver’s 2022 city budget proposal dominated by public safety (The Denver Gazette)
- Colorado Boulevard near City Park to close over weekend for stormwater project (The Denver Gazette)
- Vehicle In Deadly Hit & Run Located, Police Continue Search For Suspect Driver (CBS Local)
- RTD buses and trains have more passengers — but not enough drivers (The Colorado Sun)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 43 (Good) Yesterday’s max: 48 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- As SUVs and trucks get bigger, more cyclists and pedestrians die on Colorado roads (9 News)
- Car crashes are a leading cause of death for kids (Fox 21)
- Pedestrian hit, killed in Boulder crash (9 News)
- Pedestrian from Colorado hit and killed on I-10 in Louisiana (Stamford Advocate)
- CDOT talks safety on U.S. 24 east of Colorado Springs after recent double-fatality crash (KRDO)
- Bustang resumes route between Colorado Springs and the Denver Tech Center (KRDO)
- Pedestrian Killed + BVSD Partners + Longmont Cyclist Hit & Run (Patch)
From Streetsblog
- Wednesday’s Headlines Are Running Out of Time (Streetsblog USA)
Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?
We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.