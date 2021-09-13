Monday’s Headlines: Scooter rider injured in yet another hit-and-run

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Medina Alert Issued For White Buick Encore, Suspect Vehicle In Hit & Run Crash the victim was riding a scooter when they were struck (CBS Denver)

Son mourns loss of construction flagger hit, killed in Denver (9 News)

Man dies after hit-and-run in Aurora, police say (9 News)

Man gets 15 years in driver death during speeding livestream (The Denver Channel)

RTD to suspend L Line for 10 days (The Denver Gazette)

Windscreens for Denver RTD’s new Colfax 15/15L bus shelters embrace line’s east-west connection (Mass Transit)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 41 (Good) Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate)

Centennial State

CDOT shares safety tips for keeping teens safe following fatal crash (CDOT)

From Streetsblog

Monday’s Headlines Have Already About Had It (Streetsblog USA)

Op-Ed: Why Bad City Design is Failing Our Kids (And What to Do About It) (Streetsblog USA)

