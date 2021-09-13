Monday’s Headlines: Scooter rider injured in yet another hit-and-run
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Medina Alert Issued For White Buick Encore, Suspect Vehicle In Hit & Run Crash the victim was riding a scooter when they were struck (CBS Denver)
- Son mourns loss of construction flagger hit, killed in Denver (9 News)
- Man dies after hit-and-run in Aurora, police say (9 News)
- Man gets 15 years in driver death during speeding livestream (The Denver Channel)
- RTD to suspend L Line for 10 days (The Denver Gazette)
- Windscreens for Denver RTD’s new Colfax 15/15L bus shelters embrace line’s east-west connection (Mass Transit)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 41 (Good) Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate)
Centennial State
- CDOT shares safety tips for keeping teens safe following fatal crash (CDOT)
From Streetsblog
- Monday’s Headlines Have Already About Had It (Streetsblog USA)
- Op-Ed: Why Bad City Design is Failing Our Kids (And What to Do About It) (Streetsblog USA)
