Farewell to Streetsblog Denver in five commentaries

This is the final post for Streetsblog Denver. The Denver Streets Partnership decided to end its operation of Streetsblog Denver as of January 31, 2022. Streetsblog USA assures us that all Streetsblog Denver content will remain online.

To stay up to date on multimodal issues in Denver, please bookmark the Denver Streets Partnership blog — which now accepts guest commentaries! — and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

We leave you with five guest commentaries to bid farewell to Streetsblog Denver:

Finally, be sure to register for Bicycle Colorado’s February 8, 2022 Moving People Forward virtual event. This year’s program will focus on Colorado’s opportunity to use new federal funding effectively to support multimodal projects that improve the quality of life for Coloradans. The keynote and panel discussion will unpack the choices — and highlight the opportunities — for state and local leaders to lead with a multimodal focus. The all-star, all-women group of experts features:

Keynote Beth Osborne, Director of Transportation 4 America (T4A)

Shoshana Lew, Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT)

Debra Johnson, CEO and General Manager of the Regional Transportation District (RTD)

Corinne Kisner, Executive Director of the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO)

Moderator Naomi Amaha, Director of Policy and Government Affairs, The Denver Foundation

I’ll see you there.

Yours in streets for people and multimodal policy nerd-outs,

Sarah E. Moss, MPA

Streetsblog Denver’s Interim Editor (for the third time)

On behalf of the Denver Streets Partnership