Open Thread: Where in Denver Do You Want a Pedestrian Mall?

People bustle on the 16th St. Mall as the Free MallRide arrives at a stop on April 14. Photo: Andy Bosselman
A half century ago, pedestrian malls were as hip as the bell bottoms their advocates wore — and we should start dreaming of new car-free areas in cities, argues architecture critic Alexandra Lange in a new story in Curbed.

Your Turn: Where would you like to see a few blocks dedicated to pedestrianism, where “urban strollways” and bikeways could exist without the threat of car crashes or noise and air pollution?

“Imagine such a zone centered around a school, or overlaid … to encompass a park, an elementary school, two ice cream shops, and a public library,” she wrote.

The Little Saigon Night Market, a demonstration project, transformed a parking lot on Federal Blvd. into a car-free zone on June 21. Photo: West Denver Renaissance Collaborative
Of the more than 200 American cities that closed blocks of downtown streets to cars a generation ago, Lange points to Denver’s 16th Street Mall is one of the few places that remains thriving and car-free. A major renovation of the mall will start next year.

Going forward, she suggests cities create more “shared streets,” albeit in areas more compact than the 16th Street Mall. The goal is to put them in places where small retailers and foot traffic already exist.

Tell us your ideas for such places in the comments section of this post or via social media tagging @streetsblogden

  • garbanzito

    doesn’t meet the criterion of “where small retailers and foot traffic already exist”, but the I-25 & Broadway Station Area Plan calls for just such a shared use street parallel to Broadway north of Mississippi

  • mckillio

    The farthest south block of Wynkoop where it dead ends into Cherry Creek.

    Delaware between 11th and Speer.

    Pennsylvania between 8th and 7th.

    All of the streets that dead end into Cheesman.

    Blake street in front of Coors field.

    Wynkoop in front of DUS

    …Nope, let’s just do all of Wynkoop.

    Bannock in front of the city capitol.

    12th between Glenarm and Welton.

    Cheyenne between Colfax and Broadway.

  • Chris

    Santa Fe! Ideally all the way from Alameda to Colfax but at a minimum, 6th ave to 10th Ave.

  • Mike McDaniel

    Old South Pearl

    Morrison Road

    Evans near DU

    Wynkoop Plaza

    Colfax near Bluebird

    Somewhere on south Broadway

    14th by Civic Center

  • Tyler

    Tejon St from Central St to 32nd (or to 38th)

