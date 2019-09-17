Photo Shows Xfinity Van Rolling Over Near Alexis Bounds’ Ghost Bike

A photo shows a Comcast Xfinity van tipping over near the ghost bike placed in remembrance of Alexis Bounds. The mother of two was riding a bike on July 24 when a driver hit and killed her at the intersection where East Bayaud Avenue meets South Marion Street Parkway.

An anonymous tipster sent photos of the Comcast crash to Streetsblog with the comment:

“It’s clear that this intersection is dangerous for bicyclists, pedestrians and even for Xfinity vans. It’s 2:00 pm on a beautiful Sunday afternoon and there’s a high-impact, roll-over accident in a 25 mph zone. Go figure.”

The following day, a media report from the Denver Police Department confirmed the crash at South Downing Street and East Bayaud Avenue. It indicated no injuries.

Neighbors are continuing to fight the city’s effort to convert a painted bike lane on Marion Street Parkway to a protected bikeway. The day after Bounds’ death, Patsy Brown, an organizer of a petition opposing the project, told Streetsblog that she’s still against it.

“All I care about is preserving the beauty of the parkway,” she said about the leafy street with a grassy median where she lives. “These small oases of design beauty are going to become more and more rare and it seems imperative to protect them.”

See photos from Sunday’s crash below.