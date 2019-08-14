Eyes on the Street: No Sidewalk on Park Hill Route to 40th & Colorado Station

Jonathon Stalls, a walking advocate, created this video chronicling a stretch of East 35th Avenue, which lacks a sidewalk for several blocks as it approaches Colorado Boulevard.

Part of the street has a retaining wall, which forces people on foot to walk on the street. Other areas offer dirt paths. The street is a major thoroughfare for people in Northeast Park Hill who walk to the Regional Transportation District’s 40th & Colorado Station, says Stalls.



But the situation could change, according to Nancy Kuhn of the Department of Public Works.

“This stretch is identified as a Tier 1 project in our Denver Moves: Pedestrians and Trails Plan, as it directly connects to our Vision Zero High Injury Network,” she said in an email to Streetsblog. Colorado Boulevard is one of the city’s most deadly and injury-prone streets. “That means it’s considered a higher priority and will be among the first segments analyzed for constructability, scheduling and funding.”