It’s time to hit the sidewalks!

Last week, the Denver Streets Partnership launched the Denver Deserves Sidewalks campaign to call on City leaders to prioritize and fund a complete and connected sidewalk network. Too many Denverites are lacking access to sidewalks—the most basic infrastructure of all—that would allow everyone, including parents, children, people with disabilities, and those who don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely.

In Denver, property owners are responsible for building and maintaining sidewalks adjacent to their property. The high cost of sidewalk maintenance and lax enforcement of the policy means that many Denver neighborhoods have substandard sidewalks or no sidewalks at all.

We need your help! Over the next few weeks, we will be collecting photos of the saddest sidewalks all over Denver, and we want submissions from people like you. We’ll be compiling them, and ultimately will ask you to help us crown the worst sidewalk in Denver. To participate, post photos with a caption on social media and tag #SadSidewalks, or shoot us an e-mail at info@streetsblog.org.

We’ll be awarding prizes for winning entries, including prizes for specific categories like sidewalks that are too narrow, broken, or just completely missing. Bonus points for captions that truly capture the spirit of your sidewalk! Show us your sidewalk to nowhere, your daily obstacle course, or the remnants of a sidewalk past.

And if you want to show additional support for the campaign, sign on here and visit denversidewalks.com for more information.