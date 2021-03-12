Traffic Violence Report: 12 People Have Died in 2021, Compared to Eight at This Point in 2020

So far in 2021, 12 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Three of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, and eight were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, eight people were victims of traffic violence in Denver.

This week, the Denver Police Department arrested two drivers for a hit-and-run crash that killed a person walking on March 5 at Morrison Road and W. Kentucky Avenue.

In 2020 in Denver, 56 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.