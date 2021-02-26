Traffic Violence Report: 11 People Have Died in 2021, Compared to Five in 2020

So far in 2021, 11 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Two of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, and eight were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, five people were victims of traffic violence in Denver.

This week, Denver Police Department data show that Daniel Hallinan died after a two-car crash on February 16 at W. 44th Avenue and Hooker Street. Charges are pending.

In 2020 in Denver, 56 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.