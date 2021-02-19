Traffic Violence Report: 10 People Have Died in 2021, Compared to Five in 2020

This week in Denver, Bryan Serrano died after a single-car rollover crash on February 15 at northbound I-25 and W. 8th Avenue. Denver Police Department data also show that on February 12, Refugio Sanchez-Garcia died on scene in a two-car crash at W. Evans Avenue and S. Zuni Street.

So far in 2021, 10 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Two of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, and seven were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, five people were victims of traffic violence in Denver.

In 2020 in Denver, 56 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.