Traffic Violence Report: Driver Hit and Killed Maria Rosales When She was Walking on East Hampden

This week, a driver hit and killed Maria Rosales when she was walking on East Hampden near South Akron.

So far in 2021, eight people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Two of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, and five were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, four people were victims of traffic violence in Denver.

In 2020 in Denver, 56 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.