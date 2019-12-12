Police Detain Driver Suspected of Killing a Pedestrian Yesterday

Denver Police say they have detained a hit-and-run driver who steered his Winnebago motor home onto a sidewalk and killed a 42-year old victim yesterday near Ruby Hill Park in Southwest Denver.

Roosevelt Cribbs Jr., 67, is accused of veering into oncoming traffic while traveling eastbound on W. Jewell Avenue at 12:25 p.m. yesterday. The motor home jumped the curb and struck the victim who was walking on the sidewalk. Police allege that Cribbs then continued driving eastbound without offering aid, providing information or reporting the crash.

ALERT: Roosevelt Cribbs, Jr, 4/3/1952, is being held for investigation of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death, from the crash that occurred in the 1900 block of W. Jewel on December 11, 2019. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 12, 2019

The victim was transported to the hospital but died. The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name.

Denver Police issued a statewide Medina alert to help find the driver yesterday. It was cancelled at around 8:30 p.m.

The number of people killed on Denver streets has now reached 68. Road fatalities are up 13 percent compared to this point last year when 60 people had died. The trend of increasing traffic fatalities continues despite Mayor Hancock’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.