Urban Isolation: Look at All the Land Denver Dedicates to Cars

Video: How much real estate is given to the automobile? Go for a walk with Jonathon Stalls.

The intersection at East 35th Ave. and Quebec St. Image: Google Maps
The intersection at East 35th Ave. and Quebec St. Image: Google Maps

This short video, filmed at at 35th & Quebec, invites you into just how much real estate Denver gives to the automobile. And how people-thriving places and spaces live at the bottom of the list.

I also point out how walkability is so much deeper than just sidewalks.

The challenge with only focusing on sidewalks (although still very important) is that we maintain a culture of crowning the automobile king. It becomes tireless work to make it easier for people to navigate around vehicles. We desperately need more innovation, risk, courage, and thoughtful shutting down and re-routing car-culture rather than always scrambling and fixating on the crumbs around it.

Design for us.
Build for us.
Budget for us.
Prioritize us.
Plan for us.
Honor us.

Stalls walked across the United States in 2010, founded Walk2Connect in 2012 and now runs the Pedestrian Dignity project at Intrinsic Paths, which is centered on walking culture and engaged contemplation. 

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.

 

  • TakeFive

    Quebec Street (not avenue) especially north of MLK Bvd is not only a major arterial road but a largely commercial area and an interchange with I-70.

    Interestingly, you can take Quebec St all the way into the DTC (via So Tamarac Dr). The density picks up dramatically south of Parker Rd/Leetsdale and with both the High Line Canal Trail and the Cherry Creek Trail it’s a much nicer pedestrian and bike-friendly area.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Bird contractors placed 13 scooters in the middle of a pedestrian thoroughfare at Union Station on Aug. 15. Photo: Andy Bosselman

Tuesday’s Headlines

By Andy Bosselman |
Bird’s invasion of Union Station shows the need for a scooter watchdog. City Council banned scooters from sidewalks. With RTD ridership down and traffic up, how would you fix things?