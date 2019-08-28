Urban Isolation: Look at All the Land Denver Dedicates to Cars Video: How much real estate is given to the automobile? Go for a walk with Jonathon Stalls.

This short video, filmed at at 35th & Quebec, invites you into just how much real estate Denver gives to the automobile. And how people-thriving places and spaces live at the bottom of the list.

I also point out how walkability is so much deeper than just sidewalks.

The challenge with only focusing on sidewalks (although still very important) is that we maintain a culture of crowning the automobile king. It becomes tireless work to make it easier for people to navigate around vehicles. We desperately need more innovation, risk, courage, and thoughtful shutting down and re-routing car-culture rather than always scrambling and fixating on the crumbs around it.

Design for us.

Build for us.

Budget for us.

Prioritize us.

Plan for us.

Honor us.

Stalls walked across the United States in 2010, founded Walk2Connect in 2012 and now runs the Pedestrian Dignity project at Intrinsic Paths, which is centered on walking culture and engaged contemplation.

