Traffic Violence Report: 49% Increase in Fatalities This Year

Two new traffic fatalities bring the number of deaths on Denver’s streets to 49 so far this year, compared to 33 at this point last year, a 49 percent increase. Last year also saw a sharp increase in street deaths, which rose 16 percent compared to 2017.

The quickly growing number of fatalities highlights how little Mayor Hancock’s administration has achieved in the three years since it adopted a Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to end all traffic fatalities by 2030.

From the Denver Police Department:

Zachary Ronquillo died in a crash involving two cars on August 4. No charges were filed.

died in a crash involving two cars on August 4. No charges were filed. Mauricio Gutierrez-Ramirez died August 4 when he crashed his motorcycle into a fixed object.

