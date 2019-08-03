The Streetsblog Scooter Debate: Join Us Aug. 12 What do you think of electric scooters? Stop by after work for drinks, networking and a discussion about their future in Denver.

Get tickets on Eventbrite.

Seating is limited.

Whether you love an electric boost when zipping around the city’s streets or you’re frustrated with people zooming past too close for comfort, check out this debate on the controversial vehicles and their future in Denver.

One year after scooters arrived in Denver, the city will finalize new rules for the vehicles. City Council is expected to make them a permanent part of the city’s streets and sidewalks later this month.

Tickets

Help us cover the costs of this event with a suggested donation or attend for free. Paid tickets are suggested donations and eligible for tax deductions.

When:

Monday, August 12

5:30: Cash bar and networking

6:00: Debate

7:00 – 8:30: Cash bar and networking

Who:

Andy Bosselman, moderator

Jill Locantore, Denver Streets Partnership

Nick Williams, Denver Department of Public Works

Gary Van Dorn, Colorado Cross Disability Coalition

John Tinnell, University of Colorado Denver

Jordan Block, HDR

Scooter company representative (unconfirmed)

Info:

Free tickets are available. Paid tickets are suggested donations and eligible for tax deductions. Streetsblog Denver’s fiscal sponsor is the Colorado Nonprofit Development Center (CNDC), which holds 501(c)(3) status on our behalf.