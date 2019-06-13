1 Month After IPO, a Big JUMP in Prices at Uber’s Bike Share Service

A JUMP electric bike. Photo: JUMP
One month after banking $8.1 billion from a Wall Street IPO, Uber has raised the price of a simple bike ride on its JUMP e-cycles by 67 percent.

A 20 minute JUMP ride in Denver now costs $5, compared to $3 a week ago. The company’s per-minute prices have gone up to 25¢ in Denver, from just 15¢ per minute, according to Stephanie Sedlak, a spokesperson for Uber, JUMP’s parent company. In Los Angeles, JUMP prices are set to go up to 30¢ per mile tomorrow.

“We’re updating our pricing to better balance supply with demand,” said Sedlak in an email.

The news of the price hike triggered an immediate reaction from a JUMP user in the Los Angeles area:

Uber spent $1 billion more than it earned during the first quarter of 2019, according to its first earnings report, which the company issued last week. As shareholders start to expect profits, Wall Street analysts think the company will eventually raise prices on all of its services.

  • TakeFive

    On paper the business model is easy and the advantage of bikes over ride-sharing is there’s no driver to pay. You just have to buy a bunch of bikes and Voila. Except that’s not the end of the story. In Phoenix, enterprising homeless merely remove the GPS tracker and they’ve got a free bike. Also, the bikes get thrown around and break. Whether Uber or another company I’m skeptical they can maintain a ‘working’ fleet of bikes.

    • tvdp

      The theft issue with JUMPs isn’t that bad, the real issue is lack of infrastructure.
      I know lots of people who won’t ride JUMPs because there isn’t adequate infrastructure, for instance protected bike lanes. Last week I tried to get my friends to take bikes through LoDo to RiNo and they refused to do it unless we went the long way around the Creek Path….a $1.25 ride became a $5 ride

      Also as they figure out physical pressure points, there will be a need for infrastructure to protect bikes (perhaps weather shelters) and reduce cost (perhaps charging dock stations)

      Whatever, this likely won’t happen though. JUMP is only owned by Uber to hold hostage when city council grumbles about rideshare increasing congestion etc… Too bad.

  • TM

    I still think the city supported, docked bike share is the best system in the long run. We just need to expand our system and get docks out covering more of the city and more closely spaced so they are easy to find.

  • Daniel

    Sometimes when I miss my bus I’d take a jump bike to get home. Now with the price increase it’s generally cheaper to take a rideshare pool, this is unfortunate.

