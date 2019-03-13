RTD at 50: The 50 Most Fascinating Facts & Stats

This year the Regional Transportation District celebrates its 50th anniversary. From its first pilot project (the Longmont Mini) to providing nearly 100 million rides last year, Streetsblog gathered 50 the agency’s most fascinating facts and stats. (Actually it’s 52, but 50 sounds better).

History

Source: RTD



1969: The Colorado General Assembly created RTD

1978: Disability rights activists block buses for two days at Colfax & Broadway (5280)

1982: The 16th Street Mall opened and the Free MallRide started service

1994: The D-Line, RTD’s first light rail line, opened

2014: Union Station reopens as a regional transit hub

5 most popular bus lines

Source: 2017 boardings data, compiled by Streetsblog

10,739,866: Free MallRide 6,976,848: 15 + 15L East Colfax 3,083,298: FF Flatiron Flyer (Denver – Boulder) 2,862,361: 0 + 0L South Broadway 2,536,885: 16 + 16L West Colfax

5 most popular rail lines

Source: 2017 boardings data, compiled by Streetsblog

6,649,495: A: University of Colorado A-Line (airport)

5,428,387: D: 18th & California to Littleton-Mineral Station

4,794,569: H: 18th & California to Florida Station

4,526,767: E: Union Station to Lincoln Station

4,262,712: W: Union Station to JeffCo Govt. Ctr.-Golden Station

Total transit boardings

Source: RTD

97.6 million in 2018, a 6.8% decline since 2014

104.2 million in 2014

34 boardings per capita in 2017, a 13.5% decline from 2008

38.6 boardings per capita in 2008

Transit vs. driving alone

73%: Trips in Denver completed by someone who drives alone ( source )

60%: Denver’s unrealistic goal for single-occupancy vehicle trips by next year ( source )

39.3% of downtown Denver workers ride transit to work, 39% drive alone (RTD)

19% of downtown Boulder workers ride transit to work, 58% drive alone (RTD)

Fares & per-ride costs

Source: RTD



40¢: Fare for a Denver Tramway ticket in 1969 (pre-RTD)

$2.76: Amount a 40¢ fare would cost in 2019 dollars (calculator)

Amount a 40¢ fare would cost in 2019 dollars (calculator) $3: Amount a regular adult local fare cost in 2019

Amount a regular adult local fare cost in 2019 $9.50: Average amount each ride cost RTD in 2016 (source)

Average amount each ride cost RTD in 2016 (source) $6.50 Amount RTD subsidizes (source)

Money

Source: 2017 budget

$140.2 million in fares collected in 2017 (14.2% of revenues)

$598 million in sales and use tax revenue in 2017 (60.4% of revenues)

$626.1 million operating budget in 2017

Employees

Source: RTD

1,975: Union-represented bus and train operators and mechanics

953: Operators paid by private contractors

655: FlexRide and Access-A-Ride drivers paid by private contractors

888: salaried management and administrative employees

Transit mix (by vehicle service hours)

Source: RTD

72%: Bus (69% of all transit boardings)

7%: Rail (31% of all transit boardings)

20%: FlexRide, Access-A-Ride

FasTracks

Source: RTD

2004: Voters approved a sales tax to build 122 miles of rail

2018: 58.5 miles of rail completed

Trains

Source: RTD

172: Electric light rail vehicles

66: Commuter rail vehicles

58.5: Miles of track

54: Stations

Buses

Source: RTD

1,035: Buses, all have wheelchair lifts

5 million: Gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel consumed per year

36: Free MallRide buses, 100% electric vehicles started service in 2016

10,053: Bus stops

142 Bus Routes

Source: RTD