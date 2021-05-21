Traffic Violence Report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets

So far in 2021, 23 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Four of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, two were on motorcycles, and 16 were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, 17 people were victims of traffic violence in Denver. 2021 fatalities are trending well ahead of 2020.

Just outside of Denver, Gwen Inglis, a celebrated cycling champion was killed by an impaired driver in Lakewood. A 12-year-old boy, Sean Stephenson, was killed while crossing the street on his bike in Littleton. In Boulder, a person biking was killed while crossing the street.

In the Central Park neighborhood, a person riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a SUV.

In 2020 in Denver, 57 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.

Commentary: Scooters, bikes and pedestrians. Can they coexist?

By Streetsblog Denver |
Soon Denver will have two contractors that will be permitted to provide scooters and shared bike systems to our streets. In total 3,000 scooters and 600 bikes will be allowed on our streets and sidewalks. The Colorado Cross Disability Coalition, a Statewide Coalition that supports the rights and freedoms for people with disabilities, encourages the use of multi-modal devices to help keep our community active and healthy.