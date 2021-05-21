Traffic Violence Report: 23 people have died on Denver’s streets

So far in 2021, 23 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Four of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, two were on motorcycles, and 16 were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, 17 people were victims of traffic violence in Denver. 2021 fatalities are trending well ahead of 2020.

Just outside of Denver, Gwen Inglis, a celebrated cycling champion was killed by an impaired driver in Lakewood. A 12-year-old boy, Sean Stephenson, was killed while crossing the street on his bike in Littleton. In Boulder, a person biking was killed while crossing the street.

In the Central Park neighborhood, a person riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash with a SUV.

In 2020 in Denver, 57 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.