Traffic Violence Report: Another deadly week for drivers as 2021 total reaches 18

So far in 2021, 18 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets. Three of the victims were on foot, one was on a scooter, and 14 were in vehicles. At this point in 2020, 15 people were victims of traffic violence in Denver, putting us on track for a year even more deadly than 2020.

Last week, John Dahmer was arrested for street racing in downtown Denver, resulting in the death of Jessica Allen. Patrick Layden was also arrested in connection to the crash that killed Brad Brubaker and seriously injured his daughter at 32nd Avenue and Lowell. Layden was reported to be driving in excess of 80 mph.

In 2020 in Denver, 56 people died from traffic violence.

In 2016, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan.