Traffic Violence Report 12/4/20

12.4 Traffic violence report

Streetsblog Denver would like to thank The O’Sullivan Personal Injury Law Firm for supporting this series. Financial contributions do not influence our content. 

52 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. 18 of the victims were on foot, one was on a bike, two were on scooters, nine were on motorcycles, and 22 were in a vehicle.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

sebastian-kurpiel-vAGFcyJN5B4-unsplash

Antiquated to Elevated: Overcoming Barriers

By Ted Walker |
Many projects that are being funded by the Elevate Denver bond seek to solve mobility problems that come as a result of the barriers, both physical and political, that exist all over the city. Especially in communities that have historically been given the short end of the stick regarding citywide mobility, regulatory conflicts and right-of-way hierarchies only continue to delay the solutions residents are asking for. 