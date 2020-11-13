Traffic Violence Report 11/13/20

11.13 Traffic violence report

46 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. 16 of the victims were on foot, one was on a bike, two were on scooters, seven were on motorcycles, and 20 were in a vehicle.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.

