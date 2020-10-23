Traffic Violence Report 10/23/20

10.23 traffic violence report

Streetsblog Denver would like to thank The O’Sullivan Personal Injury Law Firm for supporting this series. Financial contributions do not influence our content. 

44 people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. 15 of the victims were on foot, one was on a bike, two were on scooters, seven were on motorcycles, and 19 were in a vehicle.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

48432627246_acc3a3f37e_c

Antiquated to Elevated: How Denver’s GO Bond Could Transform Citywide Mobility

By Streetsblog Denver |
Welcome to the new Streetsblog Denver series covering the Elevate Denver General Obligation bond. Every Tuesday, we’ll be looking at and dissecting different biking, walking, and transit upgrades across the city. We’ll explore the planning aspects behind key projects in addition to considering how these changes will affect the lives of people in the communities where they are located. 