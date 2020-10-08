ALSO ON STREETSBLOG
Why A New Michigan Law Has Non-Drivers Buying Car InsuranceBy Kea Wilson |
A new state law is sending non-drivers in Michigan scrambling to buy auto insurance for cars they don’t own — and offering an urgent reminder of how deeply our legal systems disenfranchise those who get around by foot, bike and wheelchair. Until recently, Michigan had long been known for having one of the best policies […]
Monday’s Headlines 10/5/20By Streetsblog Denver |
- Nope, EVs will not fix our transportation-related climate issues - How to redesign a neighborhood for zero emissions - Covid-19 Is Not The ‘Death Of The City’ - It’s The Rise Of The Neighborhood Center
Study: We Can’t Fix Transportation-Related Climate Emissions With EVs AloneBy Kea Wilson |
The U.S. can’t simply electrify its way out of the transportation-related carbon disaster — and thinking that it can might actually delay what really works: shifting people away from private vehicle ownership, and towards mass and active transportation, a new study finds. In order to maintain our national car addiction and stay within a national […]
Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence ReportBy Streetsblog Denver |
- Yes, Road Fatality Rates Reached Highest Level in 15 Years during COVID shutdown - Uber Self-Driving Car Death Ruling Sets a Scary Precedent - We're In An Electric Bike Spike
Traffic Violence Report 10/2/20By Streetsblog Denver |
Streetsblog Denver would like to thank The O’Sullivan Personal Injury Law Firm for supporting this series. Financial contributions do not influence our content. Thirty-eight people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. 12 of the victims were on foot, one was on a bike, two were on scooters, six were on motorcycles, […]
Road Fatality Rates Reach Highest Level in 15 YearsBy Kea Wilson |
It's official: walkers who ventured outdoors during COVID-19 lockdowns had a greater chance of being killed on our autocentric roads than any time in the past 15 years despite historic declines in driving.