Traffic Violence Report 9/11/20

9.11 Traffic Violence report

Thirty-six people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. 12 of the victims were on foot, one was on a bike, two were on scooters, six were on motorcycles, and 15 were in a vehicle.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.

