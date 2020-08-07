Traffic Violence Report 8/7/20

8.7 Traffic Violence Report

 

Streetsblog Denver would like to thank The O’Sullivan Personal Injury Law Firm for supporting this series. Financial contributions do not influence our content. 

Twenty-nine people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. Ten of the victims were on foot, one was on a bike, five were on motorcycles, and 13 were in a vehicle.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.

