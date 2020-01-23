Traffic Violence Report: Three Killed on Denver Streets Since January 1

Traffic violence

Three people have died from traffic violence on Denver streets in 2020. Two of the victims were on foot, and one was in a vehicle.

On January 15, a man walking at 22nd Street and Curtis Street was seriously injured after the driver of an SUV hit him and fled. The man later died. Denver Police issued a Crime Stoppers alert and possible $2,000 reward for information about a black 2003 GMC Yukon with numerous stickers on the rear window, Colorado “Respect Life” license plates 039-ZJC — or with different, stolen license plates — and its driver. (FOX31/Channel 2)

A man in a vehicle died after a crash between automobile drivers on January 17 at E. 29th Avenue and Downing Street.

A man died on January 18 after reportedly running to catch an RTD bus and getting caught under the bus at W. 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Denver Police are investigating. (The Denver Post, FOX31/Channel 2)

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030 with the Denver Vision Zero Action Plan. In 2019 in Denver, 71 people died from traffic violence.