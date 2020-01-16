Introducing Streetsblog Denver 2.0

Hello, Streetsblog Denver community!

As a coalition of community groups advocating for people-friendly streets, we at the Denver Streets Partnership have come to depend on Streetsblog Denver as a source of news and thought-provoking commentary. We believe that Streetsblog Denver is an essential part of the movement to transform our cities by reducing dependence on private automobiles and improving conditions for walking, biking, and transit. That’s why, starting today, we are committing to continuing that service, because we know Streetsblog Denver is a valuable resource to our community.

So from all of us at the Partnership, we want to say welcome to Streetsblog Denver 2.0. And before we go too much further, please join us in extending our gratitude to the Streetsblog Denver board and to former editors/executive directors Andy Bosselman and David Sachs: thank you for bringing Streetsblog to Colorado, for your advocacy journalism, and for making topics like parking prices and induced traffic accessible to a broad audience. You have provided a thoughtful space for people who care about making our streets safer and more livable. We are honored to continue that legacy starting today.

What you can expect from now on at Streetsblog Denver?

(TLDR: Mostly more of the same.)

Round up of local news headlines — We rely on those daily emails full of headlines about safe streets, effective transit, and walkable development in the Mile High City, and we know many other readers do, too. Whether you currently view these on the Streetsblog Denver website, via social media, or in your email box, carry on. Not signed up or following yet?

Traffic violence reports — As both the City and County of Denver and the Denver Regional Council of Governments work to end traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030 with Vision Zero action plans, Streetsblog Denver will continue to produce traffic violence reports to tell the stories of people killed by traffic violence. Thank you to O’Sullivan Law Firm for continued support of this feature.

Syndicated national Streetsblog stories — people across the country are working to change the cars-first status quo on their cities’ streets, and national Streetsblog stories are the connective fiber that bring these movements together.

Guest commentary and analysis — Denver is full of people with valuable insights to share. Streetsblog Denver will continue to publish opinion pieces like these about state laws that hamstring RTD, a New Year’s wish for bike sharing for Denver, and what cities can do to speed up buses and improve ridership. We want to hear from people in all walks of life and foster a place to showcase diverse voices and experiences moving around in Denver. Do you have an idea for a guest post or just want to contribute? Please fill out this form, and we will follow up with you in the coming weeks.

Occasional original reporting — While there is no longer a full-time advocacy journalist at Streetsblog Denver, we are building a roster of professional freelance journalists and hope to engage them for occasional contract reporting.

Donations remain tax deductible — Right now, if you donate to Streetsblog Denver, your money goes to a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the donation is tax deductible. That won’t change. Only the language on the receipt will change. You can still ask your employer to match your gift, or give through a charitable gift fund, or do planned giving through bequests, estate planning, and charitable gift annuities.

We are excited to continue the work of Streetsblog Denver and to keep connecting people to information about sustainable transportation and livable communities.

Questions? Drop us a line at Denver@streetsblog.org.