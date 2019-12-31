Traffic Violence Report: 70 Killed on Denver Streets

Traffic violence

Two pedestrians have died on Denver streets since the last Traffic Violence Report on Dec. 17.

Annette Conquering Bear died on Dec. 17 when a car crashed into her on W. Colfax Avenue and Zenobia Street near Sheridan Boulevard. Her death is the fourth within a 0.6 mile stretch of West Colfax this year, according to the map below.

An unidentified pedestrian died on Dec. 25 in a crash on N. Sheridan Boulevard near 6th Avenue.

The number of road fatalities this year is now 70, compared to 61 on Dec. 25 of last year, a 15 percent increase. On Oct. 7, Denver reached the same number of traffic fatalities in all of 2018 when Cameron Holub died in a crash between his bike and a car.

The trend of increasing traffic deaths continues despite Mayor Hancock’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

