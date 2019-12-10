Traffic Violence Report: 435 Serious Injuries Among 22,810 Crashes This Year

Streetsblog would like to thank The O’Sullivan Personal Injury Law Firm for supporting this series. Financial contributions do not influence our content. See our editorial policy.

Through November of this year, 438 people have been seriously injured amid 22,810 Denver traffic crashes, according to data from the Police Department. That compares to 23,473 crashes in the first 11 months of 2018 when 533 people were seriously injured in crashes.

The number of road deaths this year remains 67 this week, compared to 60 at this point last year, a 12 percent increase. On Oct. 7, Denver reached the same number of traffic fatalities in all of 2018 when Cameron Holub died in a crash between his bike and a car.

The trend of increasing traffic fatalities continues despite Mayor Hancock’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;&amp;lt;/ifram