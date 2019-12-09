Give to Streetsblog Denver Now. Two Challenge Grants Will Boost Your Donation.

Readers, Please Support Local Journalism on Colorado Gives Day! Give to Streetsblog Denver now and two challenge grants will boost your donation.

The Colorado Media Project will match your donation dollar-for-dollar through 12/31.

Colorado Gives Day will match a portion of your donation tomorrow — and you can schedule it now!

As you know, Denver’s streets have become crowded, dangerous and uncivil.

It’s our mission to inform the movement for a more livable city through better walking, better biking and better transit. Since we launched almost five years ago, our nonprofit journalism has helped this city:

Start the conversation about VisionZero

Raise the profile of the issues we cover in local media

Ensure that safer streets and transit are priorities for city funding

Our all-volunteer board of directors and myself would like to ask you to make a tax-deductible donation now.

Thanks for considering,

Andy Bosselman

Editor & Executive Director

P.S. Please reach out anytime. If you have questions, tips, story ideas or feedback, never hesitate to write. I can be reached at andy@streetsblog.org.

P.P.S. Take credit for your generosity and encourage others to give by sharing your generosity on social media with the hashtag #CoGivesDay.