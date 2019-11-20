Traffic Violence Report: A Driver Hit and Killed a Woman Crossing Evans Avenue

A 44-year-old woman died yesterday after she tried to walk across a street in Southeast Denver on Monday, according to Doug Schepman, a spokesperson for the Police Department.

The “pedestrian entered East Evans Avenue from the north curb, and was struck by a westbound driver of a Ford pickup truck, who remained on-scene,” according to Schepman. The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name.

The fatality brings the number of road deaths in Denver to 65, compared to 57 at this point last year, a 14 percent increase. On Oct. 7, Denver reached the same number of traffic fatalities in all of 2018 when Cameron Holub died in a crash between his bike and a car.

The trend of increasing traffic fatalities continues despite Mayor Hancock’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.