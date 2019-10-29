Traffic Violence Report: 1 Dead Amid 280 Denver Crashes Last Week

In the last week, one person died in a Denver traffic crash, according to police. Between October 21 and 27, 280 traffic crashes seriously injured three people. Four crashes involved pedestrians and another four involved people on bicycles. 74 crashes remain under investigation, which could affect these statistics.

Fatalities update

Kayla Stone, a driver, died in an Oct. 24 crash with another vehicle at Colorado Boulevard and East First Avenue. The investigation remains open with any potential charges pending.

The 64 fatalities recorded so far this year are up 14 percent compared to the 56 recorded at this point last year. Traffic deaths increased 16 percent last year over those in 2017. The trend of increasing road deaths continues despite the mayor’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.