Traffic Violence Report: 1 New Fatality, 8 Serious Injuries

In the last week, one person died and eight people were seriously injured among 292 Denver traffic crashes, according to police. Collisions involving vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, totaled seven.

Fatalities update

A train hit and killed Rey Serrano-Aviles, a pedestrian, on October 12. Though the investigation remains open, police determined Serrano-Aviles to be at fault. The department filed no charges.

The 63 fatalities recorded so far this year are up 12.5 percent compared to the 56 recorded at this point last year. Traffic deaths increased 16 percent last year over those in 2017. The trend of increasing road deaths continues despite the mayor’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.

Nationally, pedestrian and bicyclist deaths continue to rise despite an overall decline in crashes, according to a report released today from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As the people outside of vehicles die at an increasing rate, people inside cars when they crash continue to get safer. Read more about the report at Streetsblog USA.