Traffic Violence Report: 6 Serious Injuries Among 505 Crashes Last Week

In the last week, six people were seriously injured among 505 Denver traffic crashes, according to the Denver Police Department. Crashes involving vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, totaled 18.

Distracted road users caused the largest number of crashes, 62 (12 percent), followed by 31 aggressive drivers (6 percent) and 10 people driving under the influence (2 percent).

Yesterday, Mayor Hancock revised his 2020 budget proposal to add $2.7 million for street safety and sidewalk improvements. The additional funds came after the Denver Streets Partnership decried the initial budget for its meager funding of sidewalks and street safety.

The 62 fatalities recorded so far this year are up 13 percent compared to the 55 recorded at this point last year. Last year’s fatalities increased 16 percent over those in 2017. The trend of increasing road deaths continues despite the mayor’s 2016 pledge to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030.