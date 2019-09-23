A Photo Tour of Denver Park(ing) Day Parklet Installations

Livable streets advocates, designers and city employees temporarily transformed curbside parking spaces into mini-parks on Friday. The annual Park(ing) day event took place at eight locations in Downtown Denver.

Johnathon Smith and Laura Rodriguez came from New York City to build a prototype “ride up” coffee bar where people on bicycles and scooters can get a cup of coffee without dismounting their vehicles.

The coffee bar was one of six prototype structures that won a “parklet” design competition. The scooter company Spin and the Better Block Foundation held the contest to generate ideas that blend “the traditional parklet, bike and scooter parking and bus shelter with placemaking,” according to a blog post.

The event serves as an opportunity for people to “reclaim” publicly-owned on-street parking spaces, according to the Denver Streets Partnership.

Streetsblog visited three of the parklets, see photos below.