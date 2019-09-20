Photos: Students Lead Denver’s Global Climate Strike

To keep Colorado’s people and their stuff moving, elected officials must recognize that adapting to a changing climate will require doing things that are unpopular — and it’s time for them to show leadership.
Mayor Hancock’s preliminary budget fails to fully fund the city’s transportation priorities for 2020 — and the City Council must make more money available to save lives and improve how people get around the city, activists said Wednesday.
A string of pedestrian injuries and deaths in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district has spurred city leaders to demand a ban on cars in some densely populated neighborhoods — the latest in a nascent and long-overdue move by activists nationwide to get reckless drivers off at least a tiny handful of city streets. San Francisco Supervisor […]
