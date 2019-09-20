Photos: Students Lead Denver’s Global Climate Strike

A boy looks at the demonstration while protestors hold their hands in the air. Denver City Hall is in the background. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A boy looks at the demonstration while protestors hold their hands in the air. Denver City Hall is in the background. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

Covering Climate Now LogoThis story is part of Streetsblog Denver’s
partnership with Covering Climate Now, a global
collaboration of more than 300 news outlets to
strengthen coverage of the climate story.

On the steps of the Colorado Capital, protestors raise their fists. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
On the steps of the Colorado Capital, protestors raise their fists. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
Debbie holds a sign reading "Hanckock's Highways Kills Kids" and Fran Aguirre wears a Ditch the Ditch No I-70 t-shirt. "He said he would halt the expansion of I-70," said Debbie about Gov. Polis. "It was a campaign promise that's broken. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
Debbie holds a sign reading “Hanckock’s Highways Kills Kids” and Fran Aguirre wears a Ditch the Ditch No I-70 t-shirt. “He said he would halt the expansion of I-70,” said Debbie about Gov. Polis. “It was a campaign promise that’s broken. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

At Union Station, a protester holds a sign reading: "You say you love your kids above all else, and yet you are stealing their future. Greta T." Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
At Union Station, a protester holds a sign reading: “You say you love your kids above all else, and yet you are stealing their future. Greta T.” Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke shakes hands with a youth protestor at Union Station.
Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke shakes hands with a youth protestor at Union Station.

 

Megan Neufeld, 16, holds a banner with friends she met at the March Climate Strike. "People ask my what I'm going to do with my future. My future is not guaranteed, so I've got to fight for my future if I'm going to plan for it." Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
Megan Neufeld, 16, holds a banner with friends she met at the March Climate Strike. “People ask my what I’m going to do with my future. My future is not guaranteed, so I’ve got to fight for my future if I’m going to plan for it.” Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A group of young girls hold signs and chant while marching on the 16th St. Mall. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A group of young girls hold signs and chant while marching on the 16th St. Mall. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A young girl holds a sign while martching in the Global Climate Protest in Downtown Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A young girl holds a sign while martching in the Global Climate Protest in Downtown Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A man holds a sign reading "We're on a highway to hell!" while marching in the Global Climate Protest in downtown Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A man holds a sign reading “We’re on a highway to hell!” while marching in the Global Climate Protest in downtown Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A young boy chants with the crowd while holding a sign that reads, "Cool the Earth down." Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A young boy chants with the crowd while holding a sign that reads, “Cool the Earth down.” Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

Three girls laugh while marching in the Global Climate Protest on the 16th Street Mall in Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
Three girls laugh while marching in the Global Climate Protest on the 16th Street Mall in Denver. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A man shouts as he chants with the croud. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A man shouts as he chants with the croud. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A man wearing a red bandana marches with a Native American group. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A man wearing a red bandana marches with a Native American group. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A boy carries a sign reading "Wake Up!" while marching in the Global Climate Protest on Denver's 16th Street Mall. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A boy carries a sign reading “Wake Up!” while marching in the Global Climate Protest on Denver’s 16th Street Mall. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

 

A woman waves a flag with a photo of the Earth. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver.
A woman waves a flag with a photo of the Earth. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver.

 

A crowd of demonstrators gathers at Colorado State Capital with Denver City Hall in the Background. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver
A crowd of demonstrators gathers at Colorado State Capital with Denver City Hall in the Background. Photo: Andy Bosselman, Streetsblog Denver

Support the nonprofit mission of Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The UN secretary general, António Guterres, addresses the closing meeting of the 73rd session of the United Nations general assembly at the UN headquarters on 16 September. Photograph: Xinhua/Rex/Shutterstock

‘We’re Losing the Race’: UN Secretary General Calls Climate Change an ‘Emergency’

By Mark Hertsgaard |
This story originally appeared in The Guardian. It is republished here as part of Streetsblog’s partnership with Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 300 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story. The UN secretary general says that he is counting on public pressure to compel governments to take much stronger action against what […]
6763903825_426b83089c_b
STREETSBLOG USA

Car-Free Zones Eyed in SF, Elsewhere

By Aaron Short |
A string of pedestrian injuries and deaths in San Francisco’s Tenderloin district has spurred city leaders to demand a ban on cars in some densely populated neighborhoods — the latest in a nascent and long-overdue move by activists nationwide to get reckless drivers off at least a tiny handful of city streets. San Francisco Supervisor […]
A Comcast Xfinity van tips over within eyeshot of where cyclist Alexis Bounds was killed July 24. Photo: Anonymous

Wednesday’s Headlines

By Andy Bosselman |
Dangerous place: A photo shows an Xfinity van rolling over near the ghost bike placed in remembrance of Alexis Bounds. Input sought for Front Range Passenger Rail. The five options CDOT is considering to upgrade I-25 in Denver. More headlines ...