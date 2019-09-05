Denver Traffic Violence Report: Serious Injuries up 29 Percent This Year
With no new traffic fatalities reported since August 18, this week’s Traffic Violence Report looks at the total number of crashes in Denver and breaks those down into several categories reflected in the chart above. (Not all categories of crashes are included).
Key insights:
- With 55 traffic deaths so-far this year, Denver is likely to surpass last year’s total of 58 before year-end.
- Traffic fatalities are up 31 percent this year compared to the 42 deaths at this point last year.
- The 221 serious injuries reported so far compare to 171 through September 3, 2018, a 29 percent increase.
- The 16,552 total crashes so far compare to 16,986 at this point last year, a 2.6 percent decrease.
- With the overall number of crashes holding steady, the increase in serious injuries and fatalities suggest crashes are much more dangerous this year over last.