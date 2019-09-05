Denver Traffic Violence Report: Serious Injuries up 29 Percent This Year

With no new traffic fatalities reported since August 18, this week’s Traffic Violence Report looks at the total number of crashes in Denver and breaks those down into several categories reflected in the chart above. (Not all categories of crashes are included).

Key insights: