Streetsblog Denver Reporter Internship – Events

Streetsblog Denver is an affiliate of the Streetsblog Network of advocacy journalism sites. Our mission is to help make Denver a better place for walking, biking and transit by informing the livable streets movement and the broader community.

We seek two interns to help us publish a weekly events calendar and contribute stories related to walking, biking and transit in Denver.

Duration:

This one-semester internship can be renewed.

Compile and Publish Our Events Calendar:

Interns will compile a list of events and meetings related to walking, biking, transit and the livable streets movement in Denver. With that information, the intern will compose a post for our website.

Each week should take approximately 3-6 hours of work. To balance the workload, we seek two interns. The interns will alternate weeks when they work, working together to ensure we post a list of events each week.

Write Stories:

Interns must propose (pitch), research (report), and write at least one story during the semester. Additional stories will be welcome. This will give the intern a published byline.

Successful candidates will:

Consistently meet deadlines

Work with the Streetsblog editor

Visit several websites to identify events

Receive emails with event information

Look at the agendas of public meetings to find items of interest to our readers

Compile a list of events according to our format

Enter the events into the Streetsblog website (WordPress content management system)

Interns will receive:

$0. This is a volunteer position.

Experience in the fields of urban planning and journalism

A letter of completion (or recommendation)

To apply:

Send an e-mail andy@streetsblog.org and indicate the following: