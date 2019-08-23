Streetsblog Denver Reporter Internship – Events

Streetsblog Denver is an affiliate of the Streetsblog Network of advocacy journalism sites. Our mission is to help make Denver a better place for walking, biking and transit by informing the livable streets movement and the broader community.  

We seek two interns to help us publish a weekly events calendar and contribute stories related to walking, biking and transit in Denver.

Duration:
This one-semester internship can be renewed.   

Compile and Publish Our Events Calendar:
Interns will compile a list of events and meetings related to walking, biking, transit and the livable streets movement in Denver. With that information, the intern will compose a post for our website. 

Each week should take approximately 3-6 hours of work. To balance the workload, we seek two interns. The interns will alternate weeks when they work, working together to ensure we post a list of events each week.

Write Stories:
Interns must propose (pitch), research (report), and write at least one story during the semester. Additional stories will be welcome. This will give the intern a published byline. 

Successful candidates will: 

  • Consistently meet deadlines 
  • Work with the Streetsblog editor 
  • Visit several websites to identify events
  • Receive emails with event information 
  • Look at the agendas of public meetings to find items of interest to our readers 
  • Compile a list of events according to our format 
  • Enter the events into the Streetsblog website (WordPress content management system) 

Interns will receive: 

  • $0. This is a volunteer position. 
  • Experience in the fields of urban planning and journalism 
  • A letter of completion (or recommendation) 

To apply:
Send an e-mail andy@streetsblog.org and indicate the following: 

  • Education: If you have an undergrad degree, indicate from where and your major. If you are in graduate school, indicate what you are studying and where. 
  • Work experience: If you have any work experience or internships related to journalism, urban planning, architecture or engineering, please say so.
  • Published writing: If your writing has ever been published please send 1-3 examples. 
  • Why are you interested in this internship? Please keep your response to 1-3 paragraphs.
  • Personal website or public social media profile: If you discuss urban planning online, please share links.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG