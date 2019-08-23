Streetsblog Denver Reporter Internship – Events
Streetsblog Denver is an affiliate of the Streetsblog Network of advocacy journalism sites. Our mission is to help make Denver a better place for walking, biking and transit by informing the livable streets movement and the broader community.
We seek two interns to help us publish a weekly events calendar and contribute stories related to walking, biking and transit in Denver.
Duration:
This one-semester internship can be renewed.
Compile and Publish Our Events Calendar:
Interns will compile a list of events and meetings related to walking, biking, transit and the livable streets movement in Denver. With that information, the intern will compose a post for our website.
Each week should take approximately 3-6 hours of work. To balance the workload, we seek two interns. The interns will alternate weeks when they work, working together to ensure we post a list of events each week.
Write Stories:
Interns must propose (pitch), research (report), and write at least one story during the semester. Additional stories will be welcome. This will give the intern a published byline.
Successful candidates will:
- Consistently meet deadlines
- Work with the Streetsblog editor
- Visit several websites to identify events
- Receive emails with event information
- Look at the agendas of public meetings to find items of interest to our readers
- Compile a list of events according to our format
- Enter the events into the Streetsblog website (WordPress content management system)
Interns will receive:
- $0. This is a volunteer position.
- Experience in the fields of urban planning and journalism
- A letter of completion (or recommendation)
To apply:
Send an e-mail andy@streetsblog.org and indicate the following:
- Education: If you have an undergrad degree, indicate from where and your major. If you are in graduate school, indicate what you are studying and where.
- Work experience: If you have any work experience or internships related to journalism, urban planning, architecture or engineering, please say so.
- Published writing: If your writing has ever been published please send 1-3 examples.
- Why are you interested in this internship? Please keep your response to 1-3 paragraphs.
- Personal website or public social media profile: If you discuss urban planning online, please share links.