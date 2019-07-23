Traffic Violence Report: 482 Crashes Seriously Injured 5 Last Week

There were no new traffic fatalities in Denver last week, but drivers caused 482 crashes that seriously injured five people. The vast majority of collisions were driver-on-driver, but 12 pedestrians and another 12 cyclists were also hit.

Drivers have killed 43 people already this year, a 38-percent increase compared to mid-July of last year, and that’s measured against 2018 when deaths rose 16 percent over the prior year.

On Feb. 17, 2016, Mayor Hancock pledged to end all traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2030, but the city is failing to make progress toward its Vision Zero goal as deaths and trips to the hospital keep increasing.

In January, members of the Denver Streets Partnership issued a report card where Denver earned several failing grades for slow progress in implementing the city’s Vision Zero Action Plan.