Breaking: Horrible Head-On Bike Crash Injured 2 on Cherry Creek Trail

Photo: Andy Kenny, via Twitter
Photo: Andy Kenny, via Twitter

“Horrible scene on Cherry Creek. Head on collision at full speed,” according to a tweet at 6:59 p.m. by Denver Post reporter Andy Kenny, who talked to witnesses on the scene. “One cyclist stopped breathing and was resuscitated by a civilian. Another being evaced now.”

Both cyclists appeared to have been injured, according to another tweet.

“It was awful – 2 people with CPR skills on scene had to restore breathing of the oncoming cyclist. He was choking on blood,” Kenny tweeted. “The woman was bloodied but conscious, just crying these heartbreaking cries.”

The crash happened less than 12 hours before the region will begin celebrating Bike to Work Day.

See Kenny’s Twitter thread below.

  • Elayna

    But what’s the full story? Who was involved? What happened? Why publish a half story?

    • TakeFive

      Elayna… Andrew Kenney is as professional as it gets and combining his tweets gives a good account. Sounds like Andrew might have been on the trail or nearby. Since he’s a DP reporter I’ll assume he’ll add more details when he knows and has a chance to write a full story.

  • Jim Haley

    Judging by the picture, this accident occurred just a bit upstream from Confluence Park. That is one place where heavy traffic can be expected. I have had a few careless riders almost hit me along the Cherry Creek bike path lately, so I avoid it near downtown when possible. I hope the people injured in this accident make good recoveries.

