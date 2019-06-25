Breaking: Horrible Head-On Bike Crash Injured 2 on Cherry Creek Trail

“Horrible scene on Cherry Creek. Head on collision at full speed,” according to a tweet at 6:59 p.m. by Denver Post reporter Andy Kenny, who talked to witnesses on the scene. “One cyclist stopped breathing and was resuscitated by a civilian. Another being evaced now.”

Both cyclists appeared to have been injured, according to another tweet.

“It was awful – 2 people with CPR skills on scene had to restore breathing of the oncoming cyclist. He was choking on blood,” Kenny tweeted. “The woman was bloodied but conscious, just crying these heartbreaking cries.”

The crash happened less than 12 hours before the region will begin celebrating Bike to Work Day.

See Kenny’s Twitter thread below.

