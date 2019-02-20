Fact Check: Colo. Rep. Jovan Melton Wants to Ban Red Light Cameras, Justifies Position With False Info

A red light camera in Springfield, Ohio. Photo: Wikimedia commons.

Update 4:27 p.m.: Members of the Colorado House Transportation Committee killed HB1099 this afternoon, a bill that would have banned automated enforcement statewide.

State Rep. Jovan Melton (D-Aurora) wants to ban red light cameras in all of Colorado. But his reckless position would cause more wrecks that would hurt and kill people — and he doesn’t have his facts straight.

In a recent interview with Denver7 he falsely claimed that the cameras do not cut injuries and fatalities. “We’re not seeing that it’s actually increasing safety,” he told reporter Meghan Lopez in a story about the proposed ban, which will be discussed today in a hearing at the State Capitol.

Multiple studies from around the world confirm that the cameras reduce the overall number of crashes, especially those with injuries and fatalities. And those results hold locally, according to crash statistics from the Denver and Aurora police departments.

While the cameras boost safety, they tend to increase less-dangerous rear-end fender benders, a fact their opponents often point out.

“We’re seeing an increase in rear-end accidents,” Melton told Denver 7. “Because somebody might see that the light is turning yellow and not want to risk getting a ticket, so they stop early and the person behind them wasn’t expecting them to stop.”

But drivers cause these crashes, not the cameras.

Despite the rear-end collisions, researchers consistently conclude that red light cameras bring down traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The cameras reduce dangerous t-bone crashes 25 percent (study) or more, total fatalities (study) and serious injuries (study), both at the intersections where they are installed (study), and citywide (study). And when cities switch off the cameras, as Aurora did two months ago after voters banned the cameras, serious crashes go up (study).

The Denver metro is no exception. Data from the Denver and Aurora police departments confirm either a dramatic decline in crashes, or a lower rate of increased collisions.

Denver: Intersections with red light cameras

  • 60%: Decrease in overall crashes
  • 80%: Decrease in side-impact crashes

Source: Denver Police Department

Aurora (2011-2016):

  • Crashes increased 35% at intersections without cameras
  • Crashes increased 19% at intersections with cameras

Source: Aurora Police Department.

Around the world

  • Calgary: Collisions decreased 17% and injury collisions fell nearly 50%
  • Western Australia: Reduced casualty crashes by 25% to 30%
  • England: Overall accident reduction of 18%
  • Glasgow Scotland: 25% drop in accidents, a 67% drop in fatal accidents, a 40% drop in serious accidents
  • Belgium: Decrease of 14% to 18% of crashes with fatal and serious injuries

Source: American Traffic Solutions via WalkDenver

Rep. Melton did not respond to multiple requests for an interview. Rep. Stephen Humphrey (R-Greeley) is a co-sponsor of the bill. 

  • Camera_Shy

    “We’re seeing an increase in rear-end accidents,” Melton told Denver 7. “Because somebody might see that the light is turning yellow and not want to risk getting a ticket, so they stop early and the person behind them wasn’t expecting them to stop.”

    So, stopping for a Yellow is stopping early?
    Is he saying we shouldn’t stop for Yellows?
    Do the Police know this?

    • internetpoints

      So frustrating to see drivers EVERY day, at EVERY light, with the expectation that the goal is to just get over that white line before the red light. That is not how it’s supposed to work. There needs to be an expectation of consequence.

    • Camera_Shy

      “…somebody might see that the light is turning yellow…”

      WTF?! The light is either green, or it turned yellow.
      What is this “is turning” you speak of?

    • jcwconsult

      When drivers know the yellow intervals are 0.5 to 1.0 seconds too short for the ACTUAL conditions, some will panic brake to avoid having their wallet raided for revenue. Longer yellows fix most of this problem but they also gut the profits from the for-profit red light camera ticket rackets – so getting safer yellow intervals is very difficult as long as the loot from the short yellow rackets are flowing.
      James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

      • TM

        Despite the rear-end collisions, researchers consistently conclude that red light cameras bring down traffic fatalities and serious injuries. The cameras reduce dangerous t-bone crashes 25 percent (study) or more, total fatalities (study) and serious injuries (study), both at the intersections where they are installed (study), and citywide (study). And when cities switch off the cameras, as Aurora did two months ago after voters banned the cameras, serious crashes go up (study).

        Beat it, liar.

        • jcwconsult

          There are many studies from unbiased sources that show the opposite result. See the list in my post below.
          James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            All you do is claim any study that disagrees with what you want is biased.
            Facts are facts, and you are a liar.

          • jcwconsult

            The source of the study is important for veracity. That discounts the organizations that are in the revenue stream from ticket camera rackets including the IIHS, the GHSA, any camera company, unverified results produced by a city staff where the camera profits are high, etc.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            Yes, every single study ever done, except by your pro-motorist organization is biased.

          • jcwconsult

            None of the studies I referred to were done by us.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            The problem with cherry picking studies is, the people that did them don’t do that and do literature reviews. The overall concensus is that cameras save lives.
            Stop lying.

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fcba4572f15f647a27597f11156567b4afdd2702418a7aced2dcafa2a1c1f2c7.png

          • TM

            Uh oh, the study you cite says yellow times of greater than 4 seconds increase the probability of crashes.
            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/493fc2eaa4c5b0beaa44b4e6c0d726536d38e907c80196a19a72d6549f13361a.png

          • TM

            The actual conclusion of this study is that crashes were immediately reduced at locations with red light cameras. Crashes in the area were rising over the study period, and control locations had increasing crash rates while red light camera locations remained lower than the control locations.
            That’s what you claim is “no net safety benefit.”

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/cfa7f2d81af950a0d895d2dc90d2124fb9acbab30872dc27ba4f3a9cbc90eb89.png

          • jcwconsult

            Take out the “studies” done by groups that are in the revenue streams from the for-profit ticket camera rackets plus the ones done in countries where the cultures are dramatically different and the conclusions differ considerably.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            This is the lit review from the study you cited.
            Keeping track of your lies is hard, I know.

          • Sincerely

            JCW also likes to cite the fact that Europe has fewer stop signs and fewer traffic deaths as evidence that the US should have fewer stop signs. He’s not even consistent in drawing his deeply flawed conclusions. The man is a joke.

          • Sincerely

            Since JCW believes anyone who disagrees with him is in the pocket of the “rackets” that are working toward fewer traffic deaths, this translates as “Ignore data JCW doesn’t like and the conclusions differ considerably.”

          • mckillio

            Still no response that he was quoting what you cited, proving you wrong?

          • jcwconsult

            It is terribly simple. Adding one second to the yellow intervals at most camera intersections almost always reduces violation rates by 60% to 80% and the reductions are permanent – the violation rates do not rebound. And longer yellows are the single most effective change that can be done reduce violations. Any groups that object to longer yellows are likely directly or indirectly in the revenue stream from red light cameras.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            What conclusions should we draw about any group that opposes measures, like camera enforcement, that have been shown to save lives?

          • jcwconsult

            What conclusions should we draw about groups that want to deliberately mis-engineer the traffic safety parameters to produce more camera profits?
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            We’re talking about you, the NMA extremists that oppose life-saving measures that are backed even by the researchers you claim support your fringe views. What conclusion should we draw about you, someone who expands so much effort to ensure more people die?

          • mckillio

            Apparently not since you didn’t address being proven wrong by your own citation.

          • jcwconsult

            There is a lot of data from many sources showing that adding one second to the yellows will almost always reduce violation rates by 70% to 80%. If the goal is fewer red light violations to reduce the risk of accidents (NOT usually the true goal in camera cities), what is the safety reason to not lengthen the yellows for such a drastic reduction in violations? The true rea$on$ are obviou$.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            It’s funny that you condemn cities for actions that you claim are motivated by money, yet you yourself opposite lifesaving actions because you are motivated by money. Your lack of self-awareness is truly remarkable.

          • jcwconsult

            Since my annual salary and that of all of our volunteers is $0.00 and the NMA plows revenues back into supporting programs, any suggestions that we are motivated by money are ridiculous nonsense.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            That’s not true. JCW doesn’t just claim studies with outcomes that contradict his biases are false; he also often claims they support his agenda (see his allusion to Bonneson’s pro-enforcement study in this thread). I can’t tell if he’s intentionally lying or if his prejudices are simply so ingrained that he can’t comprehend information that exposes his ignorance.

      • TM

        “ACTUAL conditions” meaning drivers are already speeding so they should be given extra time to avoid also running red lights.
        At least you admit that every person who gets a red light ticket is breaking multiple laws.

        • jcwconsult

          Engineers who set parameters for conditions that do not exist should have their PE licenses suspended or revoked. It would be just the same as engineering a bridge to safely hold 20 cars at a time when the engineer knows it will sometimes have 42 cars.

          James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            Drivers who break posted speed limits should have their licenses revoked.

          • jcwconsult

            People who study these issues understand that the first rule for speed limits is that they have almost no effect on actual traffic speeds, and that artificially low ones tend to raise accident risks.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            People that study these issues understand that automated enforcement leads drivers to follow posted speed limits.

          • TM

            So does better street design, but you don’t advocate for that, only for increasing speed limits and reducing enforcement which will lead to more deaths, so live with that on your conscience I guess.

          • jcwconsult

            If that were true, which is not, the camera programs would lose money with very few violators and fines. Ticket cameras tend to reduce violation rates by something around half over the first 6 to 12 months – and then the violation rates stabilize. The for-profit ticket camera companies and their for-profit governmental business partners judge where to put most cameras on the basis they will still be profitable in the 2nd and subsequent years.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            Hey look, you just admitted that speed cameras reduce the amount of speeding.

          • Your damn right that many traffic engineers should have their licenses revoked, but mostly it is the ones who agree with your beliefs which create danger on our roads who need to lose their licenses.

      • Longer yellows encourage running of yellows.

        Also, longer yellows introduce additional traffic congestions by increasing the light cycle times.

        I’d love to hear the evidence for the yellow times being too short to stop safely…when traveling in typical conditions at the speed limit.

        But seeing as how you on multiple occasions referred to equipment which is proven to increase safety essentially as a money grab, I’m guessing you aren’t actually interested in the facts.

        • jcwconsult

          You said: “Longer yellows encourage running of yellows.”

          That is absolutely false. Longer yellows based on the actual approach speeds permanently reduce violation rates AND reduce crash rates in most cases.

          James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            Dude, you’re a joke.

          • jcwconsult

            There are many reliable studies showing that longer yellows permanently reduce violation rates and do not rebound. The myth that the violations rebound is false – an attempt by the for-profit ticket camera companies and their for-profit city business partners to try to keep the yellows slightly too short to keep the loot from the rackets as high as possible.

            If you actually think those facts are a joke, I suggest you study a bit more. There is a good section about the effects of longer yellow intervals under the Red Light Camera link on our website.

            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            All of your studies are from biased sources.

            Look, I can do that too!

            Keep coming back if you enjoy getting dunked on, everyone has enjoyed doing it.

          • jcwconsult

            If you consider groups like the Texas Transportation Institute to be biased, then I would respectfully suggest that you do some more research on similar traffic safety research groups that we often quote.

            The data from camera cities and their camera companies on how drastically the violation rates drop with longer yellow intervals DO come from biased sources. But those sources fervently hope the violation rates would rebound to raise the revenue levels back to the way they were – but they don’t rebound.

            I have no illusions of converting most of those who comment on my posts, my goal is to show the quiet observers that these issues have two sides.

            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            Nice, if you believe TTI is an unbiased source, I suggest you do some more research on their position on red light cameras. For instance, this is the headline of a TTI press release:

            “TTI study underscores safety benefits of red light cameras”

            Here’s a quote from that study:

            “The average safety benefits for all Texas intersections that use automated traffic enforcement systems should be to expect red-light related crash reductions from 19% to 34%.”

            You are doing a good job showing “quiet observers” that there is one side that is concerned about safety and has facts to support their views, and then there’s your side, where the only thing that matters is allowing law-breaking motorists to do as they please without regard for others.

          • Sincerely

            Here’s another quote, this time from a 2017 TTI study: “The results indicate statistically significant collision reductions on all red-light running (RLR) crash types (37 percent) as well as right-angle RLR crashes (47 percent) at the treated intersections after RLC [red light camera] activation.”

          • TM

            One “side” has the consensus of researchers and engineers, the other “side” is constantly claiming that any evidence that contradicts him is biased and fake.
            You’ll have your own show on Fox news pretty soon.

          • This is obviously false, it isn’t even worth discussing.

          • jcwconsult

            You haven’t read the data if you think longer yellows do not sharply reduce violations on a permanent basis. One second longer yellows almost always reduce violation rates by at least 50-60% and often by 80%.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Longer yellows encourage drivers to run the light during the yellow, which is (at least where I live) illegal.

            This is perhaps the most obvious thing you’ve ever contested. And that’s saying a lot.

          • jcwconsult

            Longer yellows based on 1.4 seconds for perception/reaction time to be right for about 85% of the drivers and the actual 85th percentile speed of approaching traffic typically and permanently reduce the violation rates by about 80%. Camera cities that do not engineer that way are deliberately ticketing mostly safe drivers who would not get tickets if the lights were not deliberately mis-engineered for less safety and more tickets.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

      • Dave

        How about if drivers OBEYED POSTED SPEED LIMITS???????? HUH???!!! Might make it easier to stop in a lawful and timely manner.

        • jcwconsult

          One of the very first things engineers and police officers learn is that posted speed limits have virtually no effect on the actual travel speeds (plus or minus 0 to 3 mph). That fact is what makes speed and red light cameras so profitable – they are placed where the actual travel speeds are above the posted limits to produce the maximum profits.
          James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            People ignore posted speed limits because enforcement is rare. Cameras are constant enforcement and will cause people to follow posted limits, you know, the law.

          • jcwconsult

            No cities use enough cameras to actually reduce the speeds of most drivers – because then the cameras would produce almost no ticket revenue versus their typical costs of about $3,000 per month per camera.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            So you’re in favor of more cameras? Good. Me too.

            I wonder why cities have trouble using more cameras. It’s not like there are any organizations that do nothing but promote lies about their effectiveness and fight the use of more cameras at every level or anything. Hmm.

          • jcwconsult

            It is a financial issue. If cities use enough cameras to prevent most people from speeding, then cameras costing about $3,000 per month each might produce $500 a month each in ticket revenue – for a net loss of $2,500 per month per camera. Multiply that by 100 cameras and the city then spends $250,000 per month or $3 million per year plus administrative expenses. Cities simply will not do that.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            I’m glad you agree that cameras are effective in changing driver behavior.
            Now if you’d stop fighting every camera installation we’d be able to have enough to do some real good.

          • jcwconsult

            Cameras COULD be used in enough quantities that they would affect driver behavior – but it never happens. Cities are NOT willing to spend hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars with almost no offsetting ticket revenue.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            I like this logic. Cameras are not effective, they are only for making money.
            Cameras are effective but we can’t have enough because they cost too much money.

            You don’t have to have consistent logic though, all you’re here to do is spread misinformation and cause people to doubt what we know is true. You’re a liar, a propagandist, and a scumbag.

  • TM

    I JUST WANT TO LIVE

  • TourDeBoulder

    Looks like people driving in Aurora are bad drivers.

  • E. Smith

    The rear-end accident trope is such a red herring. If you are following someone too closely and they stop unexpectedly and you hit them, it is your fault. THAT IS THE LAW.

    No matter what speed you are going, you should always have 3 seconds between yourself and the car in front as this is the minimum stopping distance. The distance will be shorter or longer depending on the speed. If someone is “expecting” someone else to dash through a yellow and they are following them closely just so they can get through as well, it makes no difference if there was an intersection or light, the person following too closely made a stupid decision and it is their fault if the person in front decides to stop for the yellow because they don’t want to get a red-light ticket.

    This argument about red light cameras causing more rear-end accidents is sad at best and pathetic at worst.

    • Camera_Shy

      That’s right! Because maybe they are stopping because they see (and you don’t) an ambulance coming on the cross-street. Maybe they are stopping because the lanes are dead stopped beyond the intersection and it would be unsafe to enter the intersection. Maybe they are stopping because a dog ran into the street in front of them and they don’t want to hit the dog. Or maybe they are stopping because the light turned yellow. All of those are valid reasons for a person to stop.

      .

      Don’t be a jerk and expect the people in front of you to drive the way you think they should!

  • TakeFive

    Have I ever mentioned that I have a distaste for Government Nannyism in general? In this case that means the State should not be dictating to the City what it can and can not do. Where I am, the crap comes from the political ‘right.’ Drives me nuts.

  • BizzyB

    You’re wrong though.

    They were designed as a money maker, pure and simple, and have been proven time and again to not decrease accidents.

    From the Scientific American…

    In a study I co-authored with economist Paul J. Fisher, we examined all police-recorded traffic accidents for three large Texas cities over a 12-year period – hundreds of thousands of accidents. We found no evidence that red light cameras improve public safety. They don’t reduce the total number of vehicle accidents, the total number of individuals injured in accidents or the total number of incapacitating injuries that involve ambulance transport to a hospital.

    https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/red-light-cameras-may-not-make-streets-safer/

    • mckillio

      You’re wrong though as evidenced by this article and other studies.

  • jcwconsult

    Adding one second to the yellow intervals almost always reduces red light violations by at least 60% and often by about 80%. The rea$on$ citie$ refu$e to u$e thi$ $imple $y$tem to rai$e $afety are obviou$, and tho$e rea$on$ do NOT include safety.

    http://www.thenewspaper.com/rlc/docs/2019/fl-fiustudy.pdf
    Miami RLC study, no net safety benefits

    https://www.dentonrc.com/news/study-shows-no-evidence-red-light-cameras-lead-to-improvements/article_a6be687f-9e7d-57b5-b768-2bf62132c608.html
    https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3078079
    Study shows no evidence red-light cameras lead to improvements in safety

    https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/investigations/10-investigates/new-florida-red-light-camera-report-has-controversial-findings/67-1940020e-3235-4610-b9ca-d3b07de0e432
    For at least the third time, FL annual report shows increased crashes at RLC intersections

    https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/cleveland-metro/cwru-study-red-light-cameras-dont-reduce-accidents-or-make-intersections-safer
    CWRU study: Red-light cameras don’t reduce accidents or make intersections safer

    James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

    • mckillio

      Almost all of those are linked to the same study which does not have a strong conclusion, angle crashes decrease, non-angle crashes increase.

      • jcwconsult

        They match what I think is the largest study ever done, the one by James A. Bonneson, P.E. for the Texas Transportation Institute.
        James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

        • mckillio

          Again, there isn’t a “they”, they all lead back to the same study. And the weak conclusion matches another weak conclusion that shows that more dangerous crashes are reduced and less dangerous ones increase?

        • Sincerely

          Here’s a quote from the Bonneson study:

          “A review of this literature indicates that camera enforcement has been found to reduce the frequency of red-light violations between 40 and 59 percent. Camera enforcement has also been found to reduce red-light-running-related crashes between 20 and 36 percent (between 9 and 10 percent on a citywide basis)….A comprehensive study of the impact of camera enforcement on total crashes (including right-angle and rear-end crashes) found that camera enforcement reduced total crashes by 7 percent on a citywide basis.”

          Do you ever read the studies you cite?

          • jcwconsult

            Increased yellows were the most effective answer.

            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            I think I’ve figuring out how you’re managing to be so wrong. Bonneson participated in several reports, each looking at different aspects of the problem of motorists failing to stop when required by law. In one report, looking exclusively at “engineering countermeasures,” he lumped everything into three approaches: “signal operation,” including changing the duration of the amber interval; “motorist information,” such as offering more notice of upcoming traffic lights; and “physical improvement,” such as flattening sharp curves. Within that limited scope, extending the amber interval was second only to removing the light entirely in effectiveness at reducing red-light violations.

            Bonneson was then involved in another report the following year that looked at enforcement and safety specifically, in which he noted the remarkable effectiveness of automated enforcement, independent of engineering countermeasures.

            So it’s not surprising that you, as someone interested only in helping law-breaking car users avoid accountability, ignored that second report. Thankfully, real engineers rarely share your narrow-minded fixation. That is why organizations of safety and engineering professionals recognize the value of enforcement while you do not, and why your misinformation is regularly shot down by transportation researchers and working engineers.

          • jcwconsult

            If you don’t start with engineering corrections that permanently change driving behaviors for almost all drivers with no financial rewards to the cities for deliberately leaving the engineering errors unfixed to maximize profits – the results won’t be the best.

            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            And if you pretend like enforcement is always a money-making scheme instead of a necessary component of creating safer streets, more people will die. We should be doing all we can to save lives.

          • jcwconsult

            Obvious example: Arterial or collector 4/5 lanes, current 85th speed = 41 mph and authorities want the 85th to be about 25 (regardless of whether that is a good idea for commerce or potential diversion or not). Re-engineer the street so the slowest 85% of the drivers now feel safe and comfortable only at speeds up to about 25 mph for a permanent change in driver behavior with no enforcement needed to achieve or maintain the lower actual travel speeds. There will be only an occasional driver above 30 mph and virtually none at 40 or higher. Engineering works, it is permanent, and if speeds were the true cause of higher risks (which may or may not be true) – the higher speeds will be permanently gone on the arterial or collector.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Sincerely

            Could you find me one article on the internet suggesting that a specific street be engineered for safer speeds that has a comment from you supporting the proposed changes? Because I see you using engineering options as an excuse not to enforce laws regularly, but whenever other approaches are considered you seem to only weigh in with vague threats about “commerce.”

            And nothing you said changes the fact that we know that camera enforcement saves lives. If you don’t believe me, read the words written by the transportation researchers you cite.

          • Devin Quince

            Yellows mean prepare to stop, not gun it

          • jcwconsult

            Agreed, and the yellows should be long enough for the actual conditions so that drivers too close to stop at a reasonable deceleration rate will make it into the intersections on yellow. Most camera cities (except in VA and CA where this method is illegal) tend to leave or set the yellows just slightly too short for the actual conditions by 0.5 to 1.0 seconds – knowing that 50%-60% of the violations happen in the first 0.5 seconds of red and about 80% happen in the first 1.0 seconds of red. This deliberately predatory engineering for profits is a racket that no one should tolerate.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • Devin Quince

            Sure, maybe 1 car, but not 3+ cars.

          • jcwconsult

            At 30 mph, it can be 2 modest sized cars with a car length between them. But the real goal of the for-profit camera companies and their for-profit city business partners is to get a consistent flow of “gotcha” fines.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            Traffic signals suddenly turn yellow, then red, what a surprise! Gotcha!

            (Gotcha only if you have never seen a traffic signal before in your life)

          • jcwconsult

            And if the lights are timed for safety rather than ticket revenue, the gotcha effect doesn’t happen.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            There is no gotcha. Signals turn from green, to yellow, to red. No one is surprised by this happening. Be prepared to stop anytime you are approaching an intersection. Follow traffic laws, or get a ticket.

          • jcwconsult

            Do you actually believe the yellow intervals should be the same length when 85% of the cars approach at speeds up to 30 mph as when 85% approach at speeds up to 45 mph? If safety is the goal, these two times will be significantly different.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            The approach speeds will be different if camera enforcement is present.
            We’ve already gone over how cameras make intersections safer.

          • jcwconsult

            They won’t be enough different to matter, that is one of the key facts that makes camera enforcement so profitable.

            I am only interested in realities, not in wishful thinking.

            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            Sweet, you should read the studies on red light cameras. They have studied reality and cameras make intersections safer.

          • TM

            Speeding is a choice, not stopping at red lights is a choice.
            Dangerous driving is a choice, stop making excuses for adults making poor decisions that put other people in danger. Time for some personal responsibility.

          • jcwconsult

            The business plans of the for-profit camera companies and their for-profit city business partners depend on your attitude because it is not based on reality or safety.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            I forgot drivers don’t have free will.

          • TM

            The question being, “how do we get out of paying these tickets without changing our behavior and without making the street any safer?”

          • jcwconsult

            Increased yellows typically reduce violation rates by about 80%. THAT is changed behavior, the violations no longer happen.
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            The behavior isn’t different, nothing is any safer than it was before.

            In fact, you’ve given a green light, so to speak, to speeders and make each following intersection on that street more dangerous.

            This is life and death to me, you can’t sit in your office and threaten my life with your lies.

          • jcwconsult

            Are you actually saying that people who do NOT violate the red lights are as unsafe as those that do?
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            If they are speeding, and that is the reason they are “unable” to stop when they are supposed to, absolutely yes they are.

          • jcwconsult

            That wasn’t my question. My question was do you actually think that people who do not commit red light violations are as unsafe as the people that do?
            James C. Walker, National Motorists Association

          • TM

            And I answered you prick.

  • The thing that bugs me most about the opposition to these cameras is the question of why. Even if they did not increase safety (which they do)…why do drivers believe they shouldn’t be ticketed for running red lights.

    Unless they can show that municipalities are somehow tricking drivers into running red lights when they wouldn’t have without the cameras, this opposition to cameras is nothing more than entitlement to break the law with impunity.

  • Camera_Shy

    If we really want to decrease crashes due to red-light runners and we are going to add time to the traffic lights, we should probably increase the duration between when one light turns Red and the other turns Green. i.e. instead of increasing the Yellow light duration, increase the time between when one direction stops and the other direction goes.

  • Dave

    I support ALL surveillance and ticketing of drivers. American drivers have become a dangerous subhuman species that’s hyperagressive, hyper territorial and has insufficient eyesight, hearing, and attention span. Drivers need to be made to fear law enforcement by any means necessary. No irony or humor intended in this comment.

  • seansd

    In san diego there have been problems, because the contracts involve financial incentives to generate as many tickets as possible. One of the easiest ways is to shorten signal light times below legal threshholds.

