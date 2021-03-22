Monday’s Headlines 03/22/2021 and Standing in Solidarity with Denver’s AAPI Community

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

‘Really Sad & Pissed’: Hundreds gather to show solidarity for Asian community in Denver and to honor Atlanta victims (CBS4, 9News, Fox31, Denver Post, Colorado Politics) Anti-Asian Hatred Has A Long History In The US, And In Colorado (CPR and Colorado Matters/CPR) ‘This was bound to happen’: CU professor responds to violence against Asian women in the Atlanta area (9News) Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres Calls For Show Of Support For Asian American Community After Deadly Spa Shootings (CBS4) Standing in solidarity with Denver’s AAPI community: Safe streets are about so much more than infrastructure (Denver Streets Partnership)

Aurora Fire Rescue has no immediate plans to re-implement ketamine after Elijah McClain review (Fox31)

On Saturday at approximately 2 a.m., #DPD Officers were assigned to investigate a crash between the A Train commuter rail and a person walking at Quebec and Smith Road, and the person died in a possible suicide (DPD Twitter, Fox31)

RTD

RTD holds virtual public meetings March 30-31 for proposed June service changes (RTD, CBS4)

Pinyon Environmental Inc. President Lauren Evans: ‘These [RTD] projects have been so significant for us’ (RTD)

RTD’s newest art installation is a striking beauty that brings Bauhaus to local transit (RTD)

Meet one of the people who move people: Amelia Thompson (RTD)

RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Special Board Meeting For the Board to adopt a resolution in support of House Bill 21-1186 titled CONCERNING RELIEVING THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF STATUTORY RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO THE DISTRICT’S OPERATIONS. (Agendas and links to watch)

Denver and the Metro Area

Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee; Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:00 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee; Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch) Reason to pay attention to Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee: 1) non-financial license agreements with Lyft Bikes and Scooters, LLC and with Neutron Holdings, Inc., doing business as Limebike, for five years to operate micromobility services and install associated infrastructure in the public right of way, citywide 2) Blueprint Denver update (Meeting details)

Federal money flows into Denver suburbs and now they have to figure out how to spend it (Denver Post)

Another density skeptic appointed to Boulder’s Planning Board (Boulder Beat)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 144 (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

Centennial State

Gov. Polis to launch Build Back Better statewide listening tour (Fox31)

$30M grant aims to revitalize Colorado main streets – like improving bike lanes and walking areas – and fund creative spaces outdoors for 65 recipients so far (Denver7) Gov. Polis signed the bill in downtown Golden (CBS4) and Fox31 has the full press conference (Fox31)

Colorado State Patrol using drone mapping to investigate crashes (KKTV)

New proposal would increase fees on gasoline, delivery, ride-share services and more (Denver7)

Colorado transportation-funding plan draws criticism, praise and ambiguity (Denver Business Journal)

Sen. Ray Scott: Instead of new fees, let’s restore Coloradans’ confidence in CDOT (Colorado Sun)

Kremmling: Colorado’s 2nd all electric school bus is rolling into town (9news)

Fort Collins: Register to Vote in the April 6 Municipal Election (North Forty News) and read the Bike Fort Collins candidate interviews (North Fort News)

From Streetsblog

SORRIEST BUS STOPS 2021: Littleton, CO vs. Pittsburgh, PA (Streetsblog USA)

STUDY: Drivers Mostly Use Cruise Control to Speed (Streetsblog USA)

Massachusetts Bike Light Legislation Renews Debate Over Policing’s Role In Traffic Safety (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.