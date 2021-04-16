Friday’s Headlines 4/16/21: Denver bicyclists less like to be in crashes, more likely to be seriously injured

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Centennial State

Coloradans will call for significant increase in transit, walking, rolling and biking (CBS Denver)

I really look at it as living in the future’: CoPIRG holds multimodal transportation roundtable (KDVR)

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: Another deadly week for drivers as 2021 total reaches 18 (Streetsblog Denver)

RTA survey: Most people who stopped commuting by transit during COVID plan to return (Streetsblog Chicago)

Programs that Pay Residents to Give Up Cars Gain Support Worldwide (Streetsblog USA)

Friday’s Headlines as We Close out the Week (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.