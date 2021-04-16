Friday’s Headlines 4/16/21: Denver bicyclists less like to be in crashes, more likely to be seriously injured

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

  • Denver bicyclists are less likely to be in crashes but more likely to be seriously injured (KDVR)
  • meanwhile… Homeowners push back against Denver’s protected bike lane proposal (KDVR)
  • Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run crash in Aurora (The Denver Channel, CBS Denver)
  • Boulder City Council approves micromobility regulations (Colorado Daily)
  • Community Active Living Coalition (CALC) Meeting Notes – APRIL 14, 2021 (DRMAC)
  • Uber expands its SaaS offerings to three agencies (Mass Transit)
  • All aboard: State to help CDOT secure critical railroad land in central Denver (The Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate).

Centennial State

  • Coloradans will call for significant increase in transit, walking, rolling and biking (CBS Denver)
  • I really look at it as living in the future’: CoPIRG holds multimodal transportation roundtable (KDVR)

From Streetsblog

  • Traffic Violence Report: Another deadly week for drivers as 2021 total reaches 18 (Streetsblog Denver)
  • RTA survey: Most people who stopped commuting by transit during COVID plan to return (Streetsblog Chicago)
  • Programs that Pay Residents to Give Up Cars Gain Support Worldwide (Streetsblog USA)
  • Friday’s Headlines as We Close out the Week (Streetsblog USA)

