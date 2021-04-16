Friday’s Headlines 4/16/21: Denver bicyclists less like to be in crashes, more likely to be seriously injured
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Denver bicyclists are less likely to be in crashes but more likely to be seriously injured (KDVR)
- meanwhile… Homeowners push back against Denver’s protected bike lane proposal (KDVR)
- Pedestrian seriously injured following hit-and-run crash in Aurora (The Denver Channel, CBS Denver)
- Boulder City Council approves micromobility regulations (Colorado Daily)
- Community Active Living Coalition (CALC) Meeting Notes – APRIL 14, 2021 (DRMAC)
- Uber expands its SaaS offerings to three agencies (Mass Transit)
- All aboard: State to help CDOT secure critical railroad land in central Denver (The Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 54 (Moderate).
Centennial State
- Coloradans will call for significant increase in transit, walking, rolling and biking (CBS Denver)
- I really look at it as living in the future’: CoPIRG holds multimodal transportation roundtable (KDVR)
From Streetsblog
- Traffic Violence Report: Another deadly week for drivers as 2021 total reaches 18 (Streetsblog Denver)
- RTA survey: Most people who stopped commuting by transit during COVID plan to return (Streetsblog Chicago)
- Programs that Pay Residents to Give Up Cars Gain Support Worldwide (Streetsblog USA)
- Friday’s Headlines as We Close out the Week (Streetsblog USA)
