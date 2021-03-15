Monday’s Headlines 03/15/2021 and 12 People Have Died from Denver Traffic Violence in 2021

From Streetsblog

Traffic Violence Report: 12 People Have Died in 2021, Compared to Eight at This Point in 2020 (Streetsblog Denver)

Monday’s Headlines to Start You Off (Streetsblog USA)

Racist Texas Highway Boondoggle Dealt Blow by Buttigieg’s FHWA (Streetsblog USA)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

As Denver emerges post-pandemic, will shared streets stay? (Colorado Politics)

Denver City Council meetings this week: Mon 5 p.m. General Public Comment Session; Mon 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting; Tue 9:30 a.m. Mayor-Council, Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Tue 1:30 p.m. Finance Governance Committee; Wed 10:30 a.m. Safety Housing Education Homelessness Committee ; Wed 1:30 p.m. Business Arts Workforce Aviation Services Committee (Committee canceled. Consent agenda included.); Thu 9:30 a.m. Budget and Policy Committee (Agendas and links to watch) Reasons to pay attention to the Tue 10:30 a.m. Land Use Transportation Infrastructure Committee consent agenda (meeting canceled): 1) Two contracts for more than $13 million to fund crosswalks, bike lanes, bicycle symbols, decorative bicycle symbols and buffer areas, prefabricated curbs and bollards for protected bikeways on collector and arterial roadways, citywide! 2) Washington Street improvements 3) I-25 & BroadwayInterchange Reconstruction

Like To Shovel Snow? Give ‘A Little Help’ To Those Who May Be Unable To Clear Their Sidewalks (CBS4)

RTD delayed, then suspended service during Sunday snowstorm (Fox31, Denver Post, CBS4, Colorado Politics)

RTD Prepares To Clear Hundreds Of Square Miles Of Snow In Major Weekend Storm (CBS4)

RTD Board of Directors meetings this week: Tue 5:30 p.m. Canceled, but GM/CEO Debra Johnson still prepared a briefing for the board (RTD Board meeting schedule)

New bridge, added lanes, wider sidewalks, and pedestrian barriers planned for Broadway-285 interchange (Englewood Herald)

Aurora Fire officials look to identify two white women, believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s, suspected of setting fire to roadside memorial for traffic violence victim (Aurora Sentinel, Fox31)

Congressman Joe Neguse Secures Funds For District In COVID Stimulus Package… and some of the money will be used for a Bustang station in Berthoud (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 40 (Good).

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.