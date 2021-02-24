Wednesday’s Headlines 02/24/2021 and Denver May Extend Shared Streets Past March

Commentary by Allen Cowgill: I-270 Expansion Will Harm Latino Communities, Increase Air Pollution, and Accelerate Climate Change (Streetsblog Denver)

Wednesday’s Headlines Help Us Dig Ourselves Out (Streetsblog USA)

Traffic Violence and Safe Streets

A driver hit and seriously injured a person walking yesterday at S. Parker Road and Harvard (DPD Twitter)

Aurora police ask for help locating hit-and-run [driver of] vehicle who hit a person walking yesterday at westbound E. Colfax and Beeler Street. Call Crime Stoppers (720-913-STOP) with info. (Fox31)

85-year-old bike rider hit and killed by garbage truck [driver] in Aurora, and both these news outlets seem to think the truck was driving itself (CBS4, 9News) The Auroral Sentinel wrote a better headline: Dump truck driver strikes, kills 85-year-old cyclist crossing Havana Street in Aurora (Aurora Sentinel)

Safe walking, biking, and transit means more than safety from drivers. Walking while Black should not be deadly. Independent experts discuss findings in Elijah McClain’s death investigation (Fox31) The Aurora City Council reacts to the Elijah McClain investigation that found officers mishandled the encounter (Colorado Matters/CPR) Aurora Police Department to get independent monitor following Elijah McClain’s death (Colorado Sun, Aurora Sentinel) Elijah McClain Report: Aurora Police Detective Tells 911 ‘He Got The Help He Needed’ (CBS4) ‘Elijah McClain Should Still Be Here’: Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson responds to report (CBS4, Denverite, Fox31) Littwin: According to a newly released report on Elijah McClain’s death, the only innocent person involved was McClain himself (Colorado Sun)



Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Denver considering extending Shared Streets Initiative past March (Fox31)

Design-build contract for 16th Street Mall revamp will cost city $149M (BusinessDen)

RTD wants you to take a five-minute Safety & Security Survey by March 10 (RTD)

RTD Black History Month feature: Three Black-owned businesses that worked on FasTracks (RTD)

Transportation barriers to getting the COVID-19 vaccine and some helpful resources (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 42 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 49 (Good).

Centennial State

Colorado officials discuss challenging road ahead for state’s transportation funding (Grand Junction Daily Sentinel)

Durango school zones to get upgraded signs and striping thanks to CDOT grant (Durango Herald)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

