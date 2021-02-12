Friday’s Headlines 02/12/2021 and Brr
Traffic Violence
- Traffic Violence Report: Eight people have died from Denver traffic violence in 2021, including Maria Rosales this week as she was walking on East Hampden (Streetsblog Denver)
Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area
- Hal Bidlack: DIA workers deserve a break on bus fare (Colorado Politics)
- Denver’s government is starting a new public process to transform law enforcement after leaving the one started by civilians (Denverite)
- Nicholas Garza: RTD needs to build Northwest Rail Line now, not by 2050 (Longmont Times-Call)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 73 (Moderate).
Centennial State and Beyond
- Colorado sees increase in fatal accidents in 2020 despite fewer cars on the road… but not necessarily in tourism counties (Summit Daily)
- As legislative session gets ready to restart, economic recovery tops lawmakers’ list of priorities, and transportation funding is on the list somewhere (Denver7)
- Amtrak CEO’s Priorities Could Be Good News For Train Travel In Colorado (CPR)
From Streetsblog
- Friday’s Headlines to Ring in the Year of the Ox (Streetsblog USA)
- How to Support Women on Bikes in Winter (Streetsblog USA)
