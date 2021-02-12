Friday’s Headlines 02/12/2021 and Brr

Traffic Violence

Traffic Violence Report: Eight people have died from Denver traffic violence in 2021, including Maria Rosales this week as she was walking on East Hampden (Streetsblog Denver)

Denver, RTD, and the Metro Area

Hal Bidlack: DIA workers deserve a break on bus fare (Colorado Politics)

Denver’s government is starting a new public process to transform law enforcement after leaving the one started by civilians (Denverite)

Nicholas Garza: RTD needs to build Northwest Rail Line now, not by 2050 (Longmont Times-Call)

Denver Air Quality Index: 9 a.m.: 63 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 73 (Moderate).

Centennial State and Beyond

Colorado sees increase in fatal accidents in 2020 despite fewer cars on the road… but not necessarily in tourism counties (Summit Daily)

As legislative session gets ready to restart, economic recovery tops lawmakers’ list of priorities, and transportation funding is on the list somewhere (Denver7)

Amtrak CEO’s Priorities Could Be Good News For Train Travel In Colorado (CPR)

From Streetsblog

Friday’s Headlines to Ring in the Year of the Ox (Streetsblog USA)

How to Support Women on Bikes in Winter (Streetsblog USA)

Do you like to write? Would you like to write about a Denver or Colorado mobility issue?

We’re seeking guest commentaries. Tell us your idea for a guest column.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $5 per month.