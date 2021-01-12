Tuesday’s Headlines 01/12/2021 and Colorado Pedestrian Deaths Increased 89% from 2008 to 2018

Traffic Violence

Denver Police seek the driver of white Ford pickup truck who hit and injured a person walking at Federal Blvd. and 20th Ave. on Jan. 6, then drove off (9News)

Denver and the Metro Area

RTD… Could get more power to lower fares and raise parking fees during the 2021 state legislative session (CPR) Cutbacks are affecting Denver public transportation riders (Fox31) Officials pledge to keep Longmont’s needs, desires in mind (Longmont Times-Call)

Code changes for Denver group living, halfway houses clear first City Council vote… and would allow more people to live where they can walk, bike, and take transit if they choose (Denver Post)

Denverite is hiring a reporter to cover Denver’s 78 neighborhoods, which is where all the streets and sidewalks are, so maybe you should apply if you’re journalistically inclined (Denverite)

New Advisory Board members wanted for DOTI, here’s how to apply… just like we told you yesterday (Fox31)

In Denver, are runners allowed to use the bike lane? (Denver7)

Denver Air Quality Index: 10 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 59 (Moderate).

Centennial State

AAA Colorado study: pedestrian deaths have increased by 89% from 2008 to 2018 in Colorado, surpassing the national average, and Black and Latino populations are over-represented (AAA Colorado, Colorado Politics, Fox31)

Concerns grow over transportation to get COVID-19 vaccine… and this is our “not shocked” face 🤨 (Denver7)

Colorado Springs Creekwalk project – which includes a landscaped walkway for pedestrians and bicyclists – is scheduled to be done this fall after pandemic-related delays (KRDO)

From Streetsblog

Tuesday’s Headlines on the Eve of Impeachment (Streetsblog USA)

San Francisco Advocate Urges Removal of ‘Beg Buttons’ (Streetsblog SF)

Why It’s Time to Legalize the ‘Idaho Stop’ in New York (Streetsblog NYC)

